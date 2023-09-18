Vilvens nets game-winner as Quakers win first 1-0

WILMINGTON — Brady Vilvens goal in the 20th minute lifted Wilmington College to a 1-0 win over Hanover Saturday in the home opener at Townsend Field.

Vilvens, a Wilmington High School graduate, gook an assist from Kael Rascon and put WC up early.

Thomas Grimes, the WC goalkeeper, preserved the shutout which included a penalty kick save along with a subsequent rebound.

Wilmington dominated the shot totals, 15-5, but managed just a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.

The win was the first of the season for the Quakers. Hanover is 2-4.