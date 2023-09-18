WC volleyball finishes Allegheny Inv. with 3-1 record

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Wilmington College volleyball team finished 3-1 this weekend at the Allegheny Invitational.

The Quakers lost to Allegheny 29-27, 22-25, 18-25, 21-25 then reeled off three straight wins — 17-25, 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 over Hiram, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12 over Pitt.-Greensburg and Fredonia 25-13, 25-17, 25-8.

Against Allegheny, Sofia Thomas had 10 kills and two blocks. Joy Bebe had nine kills and Kyra Frasier had 18 assists. Kieran Yarkosky and Josie Crabtree had eight kills each. Emma Schroer had 27 digs and three aces. Andie Dolven finished with 17 assists.

Against Hiram, Schroer had 15 digs while Sarah Brown led with eight kills. Yarkosky had seven kills. Dolven had 10 assists, Frasier six aces and Bebe three solo blocks.

Against Pitt.-Greensburg, Thomas and Bebe had nine kills each. Dolven had 31 assists, eight digs and three kills. Crabtree had eight kills and Brown seven kills. Schroer totaled 16 digs.

Against Fredonia, Olivia Smith led with eight kills. Dolven had 18 assists and Trinity VanDusen finished with 13 digs.