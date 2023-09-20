CMH to hold vendor blender event

The Clinton Memorial Hospital Vendor Blender event will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafe conference rooms.

Springfield Friends to hold soup/sandwich supper

The ladies of Springfield Friends invite the community to attend their annual Soup & Sandwich Supper on Sept. 23 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. There will be chili, vegetable soup, potato soup, bean soup and much more. Sloppy Joe sandwiches will also be available, along with cornbread and cookies. Funds are used to support Hope House, the Wilmington College Quaker Cupboard, Clinton County Youth Council, Relief for Ukraine and many others. They ask for donations only. Springfield Friends is located at 121 Todd’s Fork Road.

Genealogical Society to meet

The next meeting of the Clinton County Genealogical Society will be Monday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., at the History Center in Wilmington. Speakers will be Lee Bowman and Elizabeth House. They will be presenting unique historical material taken from the Wilmington College Library Archives. This will be a “Part 2” continuation from an extremely interesting program about the early WC professors and students that they brought to us a year ago. The public is invited. Anyone with interest in the local college will enjoy this presentation.

Blood drive in Blanchester upcoming

Solvita Blood Center (the former Community Blood Center) has a critical need for type O blood. Support the local supply by donating at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. All registered donors will receive a special edition quarter-zip, long-sleeve shirt featuring the new Solvita logo. Everyone who registers to donate Sept. 5-30 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of tickets to “The Game,” the Nov. 25 meeting between Ohio State and Michigan in Ann Arbor. The winner will also receive an Expedia gift card for hotel and travel.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28 in the Fellowship Hall of the church. This is the last grill-out of the season. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, green beans, chips, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Silent Watch event to be held in Wilmington

Local residents are invited to participate in a meaningful event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Walnut and Main streets near the Clinton County Veterans Memorial. The event, known as “Silent Watch,” is organized every September to raise awareness for Veteran Suicide Awareness Month. During the Silent Watch, participants are asked to sign up for 20-minute shifts, during which they stand in silent vigil as a tribute to veterans and to draw attention to the issue of veteran suicide. To join this important initiative, please call (937) 382-3233 to sign up for your preferred time slot.