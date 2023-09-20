The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, represented by superintendent Kyle Lewis, recently recognized Cristina Lewis for her years of service to the board. Cristina Lewis was appointed by the Clinton County Commissioners. The Board of DD relies on dedicated citizens to serve in this important volunteer role to ensure that quality services are provided to individuals served.
Submitted photo
