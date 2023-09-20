Burg, Mullen win National Division boys golf titles

GOSHEN — There were a pair of wire-to-wire performances in the SBAAC National Division boys golf standings.

Nick Mullen of Bethel-Tate claimed individual honors while Williamsburg won the team standings. Both were winners again in the 18-hole league final Wednesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Muller had a 74 and won the individual player of the year honors by 20 strokes over runnerup Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern.

Williamsburg was the easy team winner with 1197 while runnerup Bethel-Tate had 1260.

Blanchester’s Evan Malott was second-team all-league as was East Clinton’s Mitchell Ellis.

SUMMARY

Sept 20, 2023

SBAAC Boys Golf Championship

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

Bethel-Tate (356) Nick Mullen 35-39-74, AJ Johnson 47-41-88, Chase Sandker 50-49-99, Colin Nickell 53-56-109, CJ Stober 43-52-95, Grant Liming 53-51-104

Blanchester (439) Evan Malott 47-45-92, Cole Bradley 57-61-118, Eason Jones 56-57-113, Brian White 57-59-116

Clermont NE (359) Parker Woolery 38-37-75, Ian Howser 44-43-87, Colt Sexton 51-54-105, Blaise Urling 51-56-1076, Ariakan Barnes 53-46-99 AJ Cunningham 45-53-98

Felicity (409) Caleb Ninichuck 39-46-85, Lane McElfresh 49-55-104, Elijah Simpson 56-56-112, Connor Redden 56-56-112, Landon Miller 52-58-110, Clayton Shelton 56-52-110

Georgetown (440) Bryce Winterod 54-52-106, Tanner Rolfe 45-47-92, Evan Newberry 54-59-113, Gunner Ernst 63-66-129

Williamsburg (335) Karson LaGrange 35-42-77, Adam Middendorf 38-40-78, Drew Kreimer 42-48-90, Evan Sieg 47-43-90 Cooper Carson 46-52-98, Kaleb Bogan 59-49-99

East Clinton (408) Mitchell Ellis 48-48-96, Aiden Walker 54-45-99, Austin Kmatz 54-53-107, Gabe Stewart 53-54-107, Kaiden Roth 58-48-106, Wade Smith 59-56-115