WILMINGTON — A Wilmington man at the center of a reported real estate scam was arrested on a warrant for allegedly failing to appear in court.

Shawn Long, 46, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 15 on a warrant out of Montgomery County, according to a Wilmington Police Department report. Greg Flanagan, public information officer for the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, advised the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took Long into custody on Monday.

Flanagan said, “a capias was issued after (Long) failed to appear for a scheduling conference on August 17, 2023.”

As to why Long didn’t appear in court, Flanagan was unable to provide those details.

Flanagan told the News Journal that Long was no longer in custody after posting a $10,000 bond.

Back in May, Long was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of grand theft, both fourth-degree felonies.

“The indictment alleges Long, 46, misappropriated between $7,500 to $150,000 from an Ohio resident in funds received related to a real estate investment between Oct. 19, 2018, to July 31, 2019,” a release from the Ohio Department of Commerce stated.

