WILMINGTON — In an effort to raise awareness about the critical issue of domestic violence, the Clinton County Commissioners presented a proclamation during Wednesday morning’s meeting. Alternatives to Violence Center Executive Director Dara Gullette, accompanied by Clinton County advocates Kimberly Lute and Amber Schiller, were on hand for the proclamation.

Commissioner Kerry R. Steed presented the proclamation and, in his statement, emphasized the importance of recognizing the widespread impact of domestic violence on individuals across the country. He read the proclamation, which outlined the following key points:

“Domestic violence is a serious crime that affects people of all races, ages, and genders, whereas domestic violence is widespread and affects over 10 million Americans each year, and 1 in 3 Americans have witnessed an incident of domestic violence. Domestic violence costs millions of dollars annually in medical expenses, police and court costs, shelters, foster care.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an excellent opportunity for citizens to learn more about preventing domestic violence and to show support for the numerous organizations and individuals that provide critical advocacy, services, and assistance.

“Whereas on average, Clinton County serves 60 families each month and receives 30 crisis calls per month. In 2022, the advocates in Wilmington served over 722 survivors, providing shelter, hotline calls, financial support, transportation, court advocacy, support information, referrals, case management, and safety planning.

“The Clinton County Commissioners proclaim the month of October 2023 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and urge our citizens to work together to eliminate domestic violence.”

Alternatives to Violence Center is a grassroots organization founded in 1981. Formed by a working board of trustees and one full-time staff, the agency was originally called Highland County Domestic Violence Task Force. After prompting from Clinton County Commissioners, the agency soon expanded to include Clinton County. In an effort to ensure Clinton County was represented, as well as the services and communities served, the agency re-branded itself and began working as Alternatives to Violence Center in 2008.

Alternatives to Violence Center’s mission is to provide alternatives to violence and solutions to survivors and their families. The agency accomplishes this mission by providing 24-hour crisis intervention to any individual experiencing violence, abuse, stalking or neglect.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month, observed in October, provides an opportunity for individuals and communities to come together, learn about the signs of domestic violence, and offer support to those affected by it.

As the month of October approaches, the community is encouraged to actively participate in awareness-raising events and initiatives to help eliminate domestic violence and create a safer environment for all residents.