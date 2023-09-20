Wilmington code enforcement reports

Processes of the Code Enforcement Department: Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, an investigation is opened. Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the following actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s). The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.

When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.

If you are requesting information about a case or property, you can submit a records request by phone, email, in writing, or in person to the Code Enforcement Department. All records handled by this department are public record and can accessed with a request.

Potential violations (in Wilmington city limits only) can be submitted via email to

[email protected], by phone at 937-382-6509, anonymously online at

www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588. The Code Enforcement Department does not have jurisdiction over parked vehicles in the roadway. To report parking violations, expired tags, disabled or damaged vehicles parked in the right-of-way, call the Wilmington Police Department on their non-emergency line at 937-382-3833.

Annen Vance

Code Enforcement Official, City of Wilmington

September 1-15 Activity Summary

Inspections Performed- 24

Complaints Received- 14

New Violations Opened- 25

New Cases Opened- 23

Cases Closed- 9

Total Open Cases- 165

September 1-15 Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)

Case# 5060, 09/01/2023, 731 Fife Ave, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5061, 09/01/2023, 156 N. Wall St, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5062, 09/05/2023, Southwind Subdivision- Vacant Lots, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass RemovalFirst Notice- Sent Code Enforcement Report

September 1-15, 2023

Case# 5040, 08/21/2023, 676 Hiatt Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions, Second Notice, Sent

Case# 4938, 05/30/2023, 45 W. Birdsall St, 1308.07(i)- Public Nuisance/1701.08(a)(3)- Unsafe Structure/1709.02(i)- Defacement of Property/1709.3(k)- Stairways, Decks, Porches, and Balconies/1709.03(n)- Windows/1709.04(c)- Interior Surfaces/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter, Final Notice- Sent

Case# 5067, 09/08/2023, 402 Prairie Ave, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/925.07- Containers to be Removed, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5073, 09/11/2023, 207 S. Walnut St, 1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1179.02- Junk Yard Prohibitions, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5074, 09/11/2023, 217 S. Walnut St, 1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1511.03-Open Burning, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5075, 09/11/2023, 225 S. Walnut St, 1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1143.02- Outdoor Storage/357.02(a)- RV-Parking and Storing on Residential Property, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5076, 09/11/2023, 58 S. Mulberry St, 1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/351.03(a)- Prohibited Standing or Parking Places, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5081, 09/14/2023, 710 N. South St, 547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5082, 09/15/2023, 2801 Progress Way, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, First Notice- Sent

September 1-15 Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)

Case# 4893, 05/15/2023, 1173 Wayne Rd, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation, Closed Case-Resolved by Owner

Case# 5041, 08/21/2023, 770 Florence Ave, 547.03(c)- Tree Trimming, Closed Case-Resolved by Owner

Case# 5035, 08/14/2023, 100 B St, 1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Front Yard Parking, Closed Case-Resolved by Owner

Case# 5019, 08/03/2023, 233 Curtis Dr, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4983, 07/10/2023, 63 Woodview Dr, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5043, 08/21/2023, 229 Burdel Dr, 925.12- Bulk Pick-Up Requirements, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5054, 08/30/2023, 488 John Chambers Dr, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Bushes/925.12- Bulk Pick-Up Requirements, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 4984, 07/10/2023, 854 W. Locust St, 547.02(b)- Removal of Dead or Diseased Trees, Closed Case Resolved by Owner

Case# 4883, 05/11/2023, 934 N. South St, 1709.02(c)- Sidewalks and Driveways/1729.01(a) Weed and Grass Removal/925.07- Containers to be Removed/903- Sidewalk, Curb, Gutter, and Apron

Construction/1171.07- Driveway Surface Material, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner