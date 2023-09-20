Wilmington code enforcement reports

Processes of the Code Enforcement Department: Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, an investigation is opened. Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the following actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s). The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.
When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.
If you are requesting information about a case or property, you can submit a records request by phone, email, in writing, or in person to the Code Enforcement Department. All records handled by this department are public record and can accessed with a request.
Potential violations (in Wilmington city limits only) can be submitted via email to
[email protected], by phone at 937-382-6509, anonymously online at
www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588. The Code Enforcement Department does not have jurisdiction over parked vehicles in the roadway. To report parking violations, expired tags, disabled or damaged vehicles parked in the right-of-way, call the Wilmington Police Department on their non-emergency line at 937-382-3833.
Annen Vance
Code Enforcement Official, City of Wilmington
September 1-15 Activity Summary
Inspections Performed- 24
Complaints Received- 14
New Violations Opened- 25
New Cases Opened- 23
Cases Closed- 9
Total Open Cases- 165
September 1-15 Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)
Case# 5060, 09/01/2023, 731 Fife Ave, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5061, 09/01/2023, 156 N. Wall St, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5062, 09/05/2023, Southwind Subdivision- Vacant Lots, 1729.01(a)-Weed and Grass RemovalFirst Notice- Sent Code Enforcement Report
September 1-15, 2023
Case# 5040, 08/21/2023, 676 Hiatt Ave, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions, Second Notice, Sent
Case# 4938, 05/30/2023, 45 W. Birdsall St, 1308.07(i)- Public Nuisance/1701.08(a)(3)- Unsafe Structure/1709.02(i)- Defacement of Property/1709.3(k)- Stairways, Decks, Porches, and Balconies/1709.03(n)- Windows/1709.04(c)- Interior Surfaces/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter, Final Notice- Sent
Case# 5067, 09/08/2023, 402 Prairie Ave, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/925.07- Containers to be Removed, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5073, 09/11/2023, 207 S. Walnut St, 1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1179.02- Junk Yard Prohibitions, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5074, 09/11/2023, 217 S. Walnut St, 1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1511.03-Open Burning, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5075, 09/11/2023, 225 S. Walnut St, 1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1143.02- Outdoor Storage/357.02(a)- RV-Parking and Storing on Residential Property, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5076, 09/11/2023, 58 S. Mulberry St, 1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/351.03(a)- Prohibited Standing or Parking Places, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5081, 09/14/2023, 710 N. South St, 547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs, First Notice- Sent
Case# 5082, 09/15/2023, 2801 Progress Way, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, First Notice- Sent
September 1-15 Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)
Case# 4893, 05/15/2023, 1173 Wayne Rd, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation, Closed Case-Resolved by Owner
Case# 5041, 08/21/2023, 770 Florence Ave, 547.03(c)- Tree Trimming, Closed Case-Resolved by Owner
Case# 5035, 08/14/2023, 100 B St, 1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Front Yard Parking, Closed Case-Resolved by Owner
Case# 5019, 08/03/2023, 233 Curtis Dr, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner
Case# 4983, 07/10/2023, 63 Woodview Dr, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner
Case# 5043, 08/21/2023, 229 Burdel Dr, 925.12- Bulk Pick-Up Requirements, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner
Case# 5054, 08/30/2023, 488 John Chambers Dr, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Bushes/925.12- Bulk Pick-Up Requirements, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner
Case# 4984, 07/10/2023, 854 W. Locust St, 547.02(b)- Removal of Dead or Diseased Trees, Closed Case Resolved by Owner
Case# 4883, 05/11/2023, 934 N. South St, 1709.02(c)- Sidewalks and Driveways/1729.01(a) Weed and Grass Removal/925.07- Containers to be Removed/903- Sidewalk, Curb, Gutter, and Apron
Construction/1171.07- Driveway Surface Material, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner