8-under 28 wins Community league at Elks 797 GC

The team of Ron Cook, Jim Luck, Rocky Long and Fred Stern had an 8-under par 28 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had two eagles (No. 6 and No. 8) as well as birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 7 and 9.

The rest of the field:

30: Dick Caplinger, Bob Storer, Cliff Doyle, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner

31: Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Jim Jones, Jeff Watkins.

32: Don Sicurella, Bob Vanzant, Mike Shaw, Mark Hess.

33: Rusty Smethwick, French Hatfield, Jack Carson, Jim Doak

34: Carl Wright, John Philp, Mike Gross, Herb Johnson.