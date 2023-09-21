Electric aggregation current rates and contract expiration Screenshot from release

CLINTON COUNTY — The Clinton County Residential Electric Aggregation Program will expire this December. The Clinton County Board of Commissioners, along with Palmer Energy, are looking to obtain the “best rate possible” for county residents as the expiration date draws near, according to a release.

“You may be receiving mailings, emails or phone calls asking you to enroll with another company and that decision is entirely up to you. However, rates for 2024 have not been negotiated at this time for the aggregation program. Most individuals will want to compare the rates in those mailings with the amount negotiated in the county program. In most cases, the rate through aggregation will be less than what you will receive through other companies,” the release states.

The release advises locals can enroll if they haven’t already, adding they may sign up at any time by contacting the current supplier (Energy Harbor) at 1-866-636-3749 or online at energyharbor.com/en/community-programs/find-your-program/clinton-county-dpl.

“Once enrolled, your enrollment will continue under the new contract effective in December,” the release states. “You will have an option to opt out at the time of the new contract and may otherwise cancel at any time with no fee.”

According to the release, the Clinton County Commissioners “brought aggregation to the voters in 2012” to provide an option for access to bulk pricing to individuals “at a reduced rate if they wish to participate.” The release states it has saved community members an estimated $2.1 million in electricity charges during the most recent 12-month period.

According to officials, aggregation is an approved government program authorizing local officials to purchase from an electric generation supplier certified by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO). For this contract period, Energy Harbor was selected to be the electric service provider for the county.

Ohio law allows for communities to form buying groups to purchase electric generation on behalf of their citizens. By bringing citizens together, the larger group buying power typically can negotiate a better price with the supplier than each member individually could have received in the marketplace, the release further states.

Commissioners advised locals can either stay in the aggregation program or compare it to others and pick another. They do advise to compare rates before making your choice.

“If you are already enrolled in the aggregation program, you do not need to do anything to remain in the program,” the release states.

After the expiration, the new contract will be executed but may or may not be with Energy Harbor.

“Announcements will be made in December as to the new provider and rates. Rates will change and will likely increase, but the pricing is expected to be less than would be paid if not in the aggregation program,” the release states.

Those opting out will receive electricity from another provider. Those locals can also opt-in at any time, stay with their current provider, or shop for alternatives. A list of electric suppliers certified by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and their current prices is available by calling 1-800-686-PUCO (1-800-686-7826). There will be no fees for opting in at a later date.

“Your local electric utility will be responsible for the delivery of power to your home or business. Since your local utility still owns the wires and poles that deliver power to you, it will continue to read your meter and restore power after an outage,” the release states.

Locals should contact Energy Harbor at 1-866-636-3749 or online at energyharbor.com/en/community-programs/find-your-program/clinton-county-dpl with any additional questions.

Questions regarding aggregation or assistance with an item that Energy Harbor was not able to assist you with, contact Bob Snavely, energy consultant, Palmer Energy, at 419-491-1004 or [email protected].

The commissioners’ office at 937-382-2103 will also assist if needed, the release indicates.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574