Week 6 Football Preview: Clermont NE (2-3) at Blanchester (3-2)

Blanchester has played Clermont Northeastern more than any school except East Clinton in varsity football action.

That rivalry will be renewed Friday night when the Wildcats welcome the Rockets to Barbour Memorial Field.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be part of the district’s annual Homecoming celebration. The parade will be held Thursday night while the Homecoming queen and king will be crowned prior to kickoff Friday night.

The Rockets opened the season 2-0 but have lost three straight games to Batavia 20-8, New Richmond 47-6 and Cincinnati Country Day 38-0.

Blanchester is 3-2 and has won two straight on the road.

“We played great complimentary football Friday night,” BHS coach Justin Schmitz said of his squad’s 40-7 win over Goshen. “Offensively and defensively our bigs won the battles up front. Kane (Scott), Collin (Elston), Sky (Smith), Xander (Culberson), Jude (Huston), Caleb (Holley), Hunter, and Jarod (Daniels) all did a great job in the trenches.”

Schmitz added Austin Dick stepped up and made some huge plays while Bryce Sipple continued to show why he “is one of the best option quarterbacks to walk the halls of BHS. Can’t say enough about the kid.”

In the series, Blanchester leads 37-15-1 but has won 26 of the last 27 meetings after an 11-14-1 start.

There are plenty of distractions for the Wildcats this week. Homecoming, an opponent they have dominated in recent years and a state-ranked rival (Williamsburg) on the horizon next week. Schmitz isn’t concerned, though.

”Our (coaching) staff does a fantastic job of keeping kids focused,” Schmitz said. “We take the same approach in-season as we do in the off-season. We attack what’s right in front of us one day at a time. This week we’re laser focused on the Rockets.”