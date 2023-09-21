Week 6 Football Preview: East Clinton (2-3) at Bethel-Tate (2-3)

East Clinton looks to end a two-game losing streak, administered by McClain and Hillsboro.

The Astros get out of Highland County and return to SBAAC National Division action Friday night against Bethel-Tate. Kickoff at BTHS is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

“Bethel Tate is well coached and it’s always tough to go down there and get a win,” East Clinton coach Steven Olds said.

East Clinton (2-3, 0-1) actually leads the SBAAC National Division, having already posted a win over Fayetteville-Perry. The Rockets are a member of the National Division for football only. Bethel-Tate also is 2-3 but has yet to play a league game.

East Clinton has lost six straight games against Bethel-Tate in a series that dates back to 1970. The Astros haven’t scored a point against the Tigers the past two meetings, outscored 67-0. Overall, EC has a 10-8 edge against BT.

Olds said Aiden Conger will share time at quarterback with Lukas Runk. Both played last week, each completing one pass — Runk for 54 yards and Conger for 75 yards. Conger also had 62 yards rushing.

“They each bring something different to the table and we are going to try and use that to our advantage,” said Olds.

The Astros lost to McClain 22-6 and to Hillsboro 32-12 but were in both games. Turnovers in the scoring zone in both games turned the tide considerably against East Clinton.

“We moved the ball well and our defense got some big stops, but we turned the ball over twice in the redzone again,” Olds said of the Hillsboro game but could just as easily used the same quote from the week before. “We just haven’t been able to get out of our own way the last couple of weeks. It’s already so hard to win a football game, but it’s nearly impossible if you don’t finish drives and turn the ball over.”

Olds said the Tigers will spread the field on offense and throw the ball but runs it effectively as well. Cameron Snider is the quarterback while Nolan Darnell is a bullying running back and the top defender on the team.

“Snider is a good player who can hurt you with both his arm and his legs, so it will be important to contain him as much as possible this week,” said Olds. “On defense they typically load our box and dare us to beat them with the pass. We expect a physical football game and we will have to execute and make better decisions if we want to get out of there with a win.”