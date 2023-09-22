Cane avenges earlier loss with 3-1 win over Bulldogs

WILMINGTON — With a solid showing at the service line, Wilmington avenged an early season loss to Batavia with a marathon 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 29-27 win Thursday night at Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington and Batavia were tied at 3-2 in the league prior to the match so the Hurricane moves in to third place behind New Richmond and Western Brown.

“Huge league win,” Wilmington coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Super proud of these ladies for stepping up and fighting from start to finish. They played hard and even when we had those moments of panic, they found their composure and continued to fight until the end.”

Wilmington is 9-4 overall. Batavia is 9-5 in all matches.

The Hurricane landed 94 percent of their serves in play with Miya Nance, Layla Reynolds and Brynn Bryant combining for 47 serves without an error.

At the net Lisbon Smith powered 17 kills with just six errors. Bryant had 15 kills and 16 digs.

Aidynne Tippett led WHS with 45 set assists while Reynolds paced the defense with 21 digs. Taija Walker had three blocks.

SUMMARY

Sept 21, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 3, Batavia 1

Miya Nance 10 points 9 kills 1 ace 4 digs 2 blocks

Lauren Diels 1 kill

Aidynne Tippett 9 points 1 kill 45 assists 2 aces 9 digs

Brynn Bryant 5 points 15 kills 1 assist 2 aces 16 digs 1 block

Lisbon Smith 8 points 17 kills 1 ace 20 digs

Layla Reynolds 9 points 21 digs

Taija Walker 3 kills 1 dig 3 blocks

Lilly Trentman 9 points 5 kills 1 ace 8 digs