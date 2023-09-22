EC begins National second round with 3-1 win

GEORGETOWN — In the first match of the second round of competition in the SBAAC National Division, East Clinton defeated Georgetown 3-1 Thursday at GHS.
The Astros, 4-3 in the league this season, also defeated the G-Men 3-1 in the first meeting. Georgetown is 2-7 in league play.
“We played Astro volleyball last night for three good sets,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “We had a good practice Wednesday so I knew the girls were in the right mindset. They had each other’s backs and played as a team.”
Lauren Runyon led EC with 12 kills while Cheyenne Reed led with 14 assists. Sydney Beiting and Liz Schiff had six digs each. Colie Murarescu had four blocks at the net.
SUMMARY
Sept 21, 2023
@Georgetown High School
Astros 3, G-Men 1
Cheyenne Reed 4 kills, 14 assists, 2 aces, 2 digs
Emily Arnold 1 kill, 2 blocks, 11 assists, 2 aces, 1 dig
Abbi Reynolds 6 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace
Lauren Runyon 12 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs
Liz Schiff 1 kill, 2 aces, 6 digs
Sydney Beiting 6 digs
Colie Murarescu 3 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist
Hadlie Clark 1 assist, 1 dig
Karsyn Jamison 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 1 dig
Taylor Barton 1 ace, 3 digs