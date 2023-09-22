EC begins National second round with 3-1 win EC begins National second round with 3-1 win EC begins National second round with 3-1 win

GEORGETOWN — In the first match of the second round of competition in the SBAAC National Division, East Clinton defeated Georgetown 3-1 Thursday at GHS.

The Astros, 4-3 in the league this season, also defeated the G-Men 3-1 in the first meeting. Georgetown is 2-7 in league play.

“We played Astro volleyball last night for three good sets,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “We had a good practice Wednesday so I knew the girls were in the right mindset. They had each other’s backs and played as a team.”

Lauren Runyon led EC with 12 kills while Cheyenne Reed led with 14 assists. Sydney Beiting and Liz Schiff had six digs each. Colie Murarescu had four blocks at the net.

SUMMARY

Sept 21, 2023

@Georgetown High School

Astros 3, G-Men 1

Cheyenne Reed 4 kills, 14 assists, 2 aces, 2 digs

Emily Arnold 1 kill, 2 blocks, 11 assists, 2 aces, 1 dig

Abbi Reynolds 6 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace

Lauren Runyon 12 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs

Liz Schiff 1 kill, 2 aces, 6 digs

Sydney Beiting 6 digs

Colie Murarescu 3 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist

Hadlie Clark 1 assist, 1 dig

Karsyn Jamison 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 1 dig

Taylor Barton 1 ace, 3 digs