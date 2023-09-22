Georgetown wins battle with East Clinton JV 2-0

GEORGETOWN — East Clinton was defeated by Georgetown 22-25, 24-26 Thursday night.

Coach Lorrie Arnold said the team didn’t play well due to missing players and sickness. “They fought hard however we just came up short,” Arnold added.

Kaylin Childers led EC with five kills. Makayla Seaman had eight assists.

SUMMARY

Sept 21, 2023

@Georgetown High School

G-Men 2, Astros 0

Haley Carroll 2 kills, 1 assist, 3 serves, 1 ace, 2 digs, 2 passes.

Kaylin Childers 5 kills, 2 assists, 2 serves, 1 ace, 2 passes.

Carla Hurtado 1 assist, 2 serves, 2 aces, 1 pass.

Rhielynn Lightle 1 pass.

Sarah Tate 3 kills, 13 serves, 1 dig, 5 passes.

Makayla Seaman 2 kills, 8 assists, 10 serves, 1 ace, 1 passs.

Kiera Null 2 kills, 5 serves, 1 ace, 2 passes.