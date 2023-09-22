Massie girls prep for sectional with solid showing at Jasper Hills

XENIA — The Clinton-Massie girls golf team prepped for the upcoming sectional tournament by playing Greeneview Thursday at Jasper Hills Golf Course.

“(Jasper Hills) is a beautiful course that is challenging,” Massie coach James Brady. “I felt like this experience will help us in our preparation for our new sectional site, The Grizzly in Mason. I was very happy all around.”

Stormie Stroud led the Falcons with a 42 while Grace Boone had a 44.

“Stormie had been looking forward to this date for quite some time she has played this course a few times with some family members,” Brady said. “Sometimes athletes have favorite venues, I think this course makes Stormie’s list.”

Charlotte Robinson had a 49 and Rylee Long finished with 58.

“Charlotte played very confidently,” the CM coach said. “We haven’t had many dual matches this season so it is nice to have our girls playing in the same group with each other. I feel it helps them to see how others handle situations in competition. Char had a chance to see how Grace can struggle on one hole and completely flip the switch and move on to the next. Boone’s leadership and approach to the game is very rare at this age. Rylee once again had some great shots.”