Mefford, Falcons escape struggling Broncos with 1-0 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team defeated Western Brown 1-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division play at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons are 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the American. Western Brown is 1-9-1 in all matches.

Though Clinton-Massie controlled the game for nearly the entire 90 minutes it was a 0-0 game.

Western Brown missed a penalty kick with 63 seconds remaining and, according to CM coach Trevor Kackley, “that sparked a bit more energy into the Falcons.”

Off a long ball by the Broncos, Gleb Luce controlled the ball and pushed ahead to Danny Mefford, making a run just a few yards ahead.

With five seconds remaining, Mefford “hit a beauty of a shot that chipped the Western Brown goalkeeper and the hit side netting” to allow Massie to escape with a 1-0 win.

Jack Thamann had three saves in goal for his fourth shutout of the season.