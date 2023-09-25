Hurricane two-game win streak ends with Little Miami

WILMINGTON — A modest two-match win streak ended for Wilmington Monday against Little Miami with a 5-0 result on the WHS courts.
Wilmington is 10-8. Little Miami is 11-6.
Many matches were hard-fought battle, notably a 3-6, 5-7 decision at first doubles in favor of Little Miami over Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday.
SUMMARY
Sept 25, 2023
@Wilmington High School
Little Miami 5, Wilmington 0
Singles
1-Layna Holmes was defeated by J. Denicola 1-6, 3-6
2-Elena Gotti was defeated by E. Pinson 1-6, 4-6
3-Jenna Pletcher was defeated by Toft 2-6, 1-6
Doubles
1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler were defeated by E Wilkerson, R. Reis 3-6, 5-7
2-Sofia Castillo, Reagan Henry were defeated by R Melton, H Weigle 4-6, 2-6