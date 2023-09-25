Bill Liermann, left, receives a plaque recognizing his time as a council member from Wilmington Council President Matt Purkey at Thursday’s meeting. Provided by Andrea Tacoronte

WILMINGTON — Bill Liermann has decided to leave his position as Wilmington City Council Third Ward member because he is not running for reelection this year. Instead, he is running for the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education.

“Several months ago I filed my petitions for a seat on the (school board), as several community leaders indicated they would like to see me consider a return,” Liermann told the News Journal. “I am elated that (Wilmington Superintendent) Jim Brady has been chosen as our superintendent and I want to work with him to improve our school system.”

Liermann, who was recognized at Thursday’s city council meeting for his service, advised he felt it’s best to “wind it down now” as the workshops for the 2024 budget are about to get underway in October.

“The presumptive replacement should be Don Wells, as he was duly nominated in the spring primary,” he said.

The Clinton County Republican Party will meet to appoint a replacement for Liermann’s seat for the remainder of his tenure.

Liermann had previously served from 1985 to 1993, serving in the third ward. He was later appointed to fill in the at-large seat vacated by Randi Milburn. Liermann then sought the third ward seat in 2021 when council member Kristi Fickert decided not to seek reelection.

Regarding his most recent time on council, he said he feels that they’ve made the items they focused on better. He highlighted the city’s code enforcement, street pavement, and street improvements.

“Overall, I feel that Wilmington is a great city to be a part of and my idea has been to make improvements and create a situation where we can grow and be known as a city on the rebound from the depths of the 2009 DHL implosion,” he said. “My motto has been, ‘Wilmington is a great place to live, to work, raise a family, and most of all, enjoy quality of life.’”

Liermann is one of four candidates running for the Wilmington school board. The other three are Bill Davis, Elaine Silverstrim, and incumbent member Kevin Snarr.