Clinton-Massie’s Logan Miller

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Springboro B team defeated Clinton-Massie 154 to 166 Monday in boys golf action at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The loss leaves the Falcons with a 72-16 record this season. It was the regular season finale for Massie.

Andy Steed of CMHS and Sam Pelfrey of Springboro were co-match medalists with 37s.

Owen Goodwin had a 39 for Clinton-Massie while Logan Miller carded a 41. Quinton Smith and Evan Davidson had 49s and Ethan Robinette shot a 54.