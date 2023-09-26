Astros freshmen come up short to Warriors in 3 sets

GOSHEN — After winning the first set, the East Clinton freshman volleyball team lost to Goshen 25-12, 20-25, 22-25 Monday night.

Coach Bob Malone said the Astros struggled with serve receive in the second and third sets and were unable to hold on for the win.

Taylor Brown led EC with five kills. Kenzi Terrell and Madison Roberts had five aces each. Kaylee Terrell and Kendall DeBold led with five digs.

SUMMARY

Sept 25, 2023

@Goshen High School

Warriors 2, Astros 1

Taylor Brown 5 kills, 2 aces, 4 points 2 digs

Kendall DeBold 1 ace, 3 points, 5 digs 10 passes

Paiton Kidder 1 kill, 2 aces 2 points

Madison Roberts 5 aces, 7 points, 2 digs 5 passes

Taylynn Spurlock 1 kill, 5 assists, 3 aces, 7 points 2 digs

Kaylee Terrell 2 kills, 5 digs 3 passes

Kenzi Terrell 2 kills, 5 aces, 11 points, 2 digs 1 pass

Grace Wiseman 1 pass