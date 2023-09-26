On Aug. 26, the Clinton-Massie Class of 1968 held its 55th class reunion at Aging Up Senior Center on Nelson Avenue in Wilmington. The blessing was given by Nick Corwin. They had a great meal provided by Brian Garber at the center. After they ate, they all reminisced about where they have come in 55 years, and also acknowledged the ones who have passed away. Pictured from left to right; David Moore, Jessie Weaver, Jim Kratzer, Sharon Fairchild Lane, Larry Barton, Ron Lane, Aaron Carter, Betty Freeze Boyd, Susan Rose Hart, Mark Lewis, Wanda Sherwood Farguer, Leroy Sanders, Linda Whitamore Moore, Nick Corwin, Jeannie Dollar Wilt, Patty Schwamberger Davis, Don Hoagland, Linda Wilkinson Clancy, and Mike Martin.

Submitted photo