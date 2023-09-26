Morren

WILMINGTON — A former Kentucky teacher has pleaded “no contest” to child porn charges and will be sentenced at a later date.

Samuel Morren, 47, was originally scheduled for a bench trial on Tuesday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. However, Judge John “Tim” Rudduck accepted Morren’s plea to four of the 41 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. The four charges he pleaded no contest to were fourth-degree felonies.

Morren was indicted back in March after the Wilmington Police Department was assigned on the case from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), referred to by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the original criminal affidavit, on Sept. 25, 2022, a Reddit user identified as “Exymaco” posted child porn involving a minor female posing nude on their account. The incident occurred within Wilmington, according to the affidavit.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen advised in a news release that Morren was a teacher at Holmes High School in Covington, Kentucky. Morren indicated in court he was not employed as a teacher anymore.

Morren was released on bond since Judge Rudduck thought Morren was cooperative and was not a flight risk. Morren advised he would be staying in Wilmington currently and until his sentencing.

“Just because I’m granting you a bond today, this doesn’t mean you’re not going to prison,” said Rudduck. “I need to know more about you, why this happened based upon the admitted facts … but there’s going to be a lot of restrictions on you.”

He said that Morren will be released on a $50,000 signature recognizance bond. Morren must get a pre-sentence investigation completed, be put on bond diversion, must not consume intoxicating substances, have no contact with any juveniles, and have no access to the internet without expressed permission. He will have to register as a sex offender.

Morren is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 20.

