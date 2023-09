Mathews nets 4, CNE blanks Blanchester 5-0

BLANCHESTER — Clermont Northeastern remained unbeaten in SBAAC National Division play Monday with a 5-0 win over Blanchester at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Wildcats are 1-11, 0-7. The Rockets are 9-2, 7-0.

CNE freshman Ellen Mathews scored four goals in the win.

Karlee Tiptoin had 17 saves in goal for Blanchester, who will host Felicity 5 p.m. tonight in the annual Kick for the Cure match.