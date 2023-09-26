Orcutt on Fantasy Football: Week 4 waiver wire options

We made it through Week 3 but not without injuries and underperformances. If you have had injuries or are looking for a player to add to your team because you had some under-performing players in week three, then I am here for you.

I will give you players to pickup and next to each name I will put a percentage, which is a percentage of which that player is being rostered using Yahoo leagues. These are in no particular order; they are laid out by position.

Running Back

De’von Achane (42%) Achane was a 3rd round pick for the Dolphins. He is a small shifty RB who more than likely can’t hold up to a full between the tackles workload but like he showed in Week 3, he can break through and be a successful fantasy asset. He had 230 total yards and 4 TDs in the Dolphins 70-20 thrashing of the Broncos. For right now, he will run behind Raheem Mostert as lead back and could give you 10 fantasy points per week. The other Dolphins RB to look into is Jeff Wilson Jr. (25%), he is eligible to come of IR next week and, though he may not have a immediate role, Mostert has a history of breaking down.

Melvin Gordon (1%) Ravens RB room is a mess. Justice Hill is dealing with an injury, Gus Edwards is in the concussion protocol, that leaves Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake (1%) as the only viable options if Hill and Edwards can’t go. Do yourself a favor and avoid this mess.

Other RBs to consider: Keaton Mitchell (1%), Leonard Fournette (3%), Matt Breida (29%)

Wide Receivers

Josh Palmer (6%) Well Mike Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL. When he went down Palmer was the immediate answer and he responded with 6 receptions with 66 yards and TD. Williams is an outside WR, where Palmer plays both the slot and outside. I think the immediate pickup if you lost Williams, is Palmer. This is a fast-paced offense that will put up points and you want a piece of it. Long term the answer maybe Quentin Johnston (33%). He was first round pick for the Chargers and has the height and speed to be an outside WR but there are concerns about “small hands.” If you have the roster space, he’s good stash and hope guy.

Tank Dell (33%) Tank Dell was a favorite of CJ Stroud in the NFL Draft, and they started building chemistry as the season has gone on. In Week 3 he had 5 grabs on 7 targets for 145 yards and one TD. Tank Dell and Nico Collins (85%) are slowly emerging as the top targets for Stroud.

Cedric Tillman (0%) Amari Cooper has been dealing with a groin injury but hasn’t missed extended time yet. This is a sneakier pick up and I probably wouldn’t waste a waiver move him. Wait until after waivers run and then grab him as a free agent. If Cooper misses time, I am leaning Cedric Tillman as the player to own. Tillman would replace Cooper on the roster and Donovan Peoples-Jones would keep his current role.

Other WRs to consider: Josh Reynolds (52%), DJ Chark (10%), Wan’Dale Robinson (2%)

Tight End

Zach Ertz (37%) The Cardinals are going to be a dumpster fire all season but don’t tell the self-proclaimed America’s team, Dallas Cowboys. Ertz has averaged 5 receptions per week. Now, you need him to fall into the end zone. Ertz has always been a solid, steady, productive TE and I think you can count him as at least a TE2 going forward.

Luke Musgrave (19%) I like Musgrave and I think as this offense evolves, his opportunities will evolve. He has been targeted 15 times in three games. He may not pay off right away and may only be a stash and hope type of player. If you have room on your bench to stash him or if you need a TE right now, you probably can’t do much better than Musgrave.

Other TEs to consider: Donald Parham (1%), Gerald Everett (31%), Dalton Schultz (43%)

Quarterback

Jameis Winston (0%) Could be the starter for a couple of weeks for the Saints until Derek Carr is back from his shoulder injury.

Andy Dalton (2%) Started for Bryce Young with his ankle injury and had 361 yards and 2 TDs versus Seattle. Dalton has always been capable when he has had a good line and weapons to throw too. It looks like Young may miss another game or two, and if they are winning with Dalton, Young could sit for a few more games. In the right matchup, Dalton could be a quality streamer.

Other QB to consider: CJ Stroud (21%), Sam Howell (21%), Mac Jones (19%)

