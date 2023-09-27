Astros lose new gym heartbreaker to Rockets 3-2

LEES CREEK — Sparked by the excitement of the newly finished gymnasium. the East Clinton volleyball took Clermont Northeastern to the brink before falling in a thriller 25-13, 25-21, 17-25, 19-25, 12-15 Tuesday.
The SBAAC National Division defeat leaves the Astros at 7-9 overall and 4-4 in the division.
Clermont Northeastern is 9-1 and stays one game behind leader Williamsburg who is 8-0.
“This was a heartbreaker,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “The girls were excited about the new gym and had a lot of pressure on them to win. They played like a team the whole time and had one of their best games, but struggled to finish. We had more hitting errors than we usually do and we just lost our way a little bit, but I am very proud of them.”
Karsyn Jamison had 15 kills while Colie Murarescu led with eight blocks at the net. Emily Arnold and Cheyenne Reed combined for 28 set assists.
“Colie Murarescu had an amazing game defensively,” Sodini said. “Cheyenne and Emily did an amazing job setting and playing defense. Karsyn Jamison hit very well.”
SUMMARY
Sept 26, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Rockets 3, Astros 2
Emily Arnold 1 kill, 3 aces, 15 assists, 3 blocks, 13 digs
Taylor Barton 4 aces, 5 digs
Sydney Beiting 7 digs
Hadlie Clark 1 ace, 9 digs
Karsyn Jamison 15 kills, 1 ace, 1 block
Colie Murarescu 4 kills, 8 blocks
Cheyenne Reed 2 kills, 7 aces, 13 assists, 1 block, 14 digs
Abbi Reynolds 4 kills, 9 digs
Lauren Runyon 11 kills, 3 aces, 2 assists
Liz Schiff 3 aces, 1 assist, 12 digs