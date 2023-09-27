Astros lose new gym heartbreaker to Rockets 3-2

LEES CREEK — Sparked by the excitement of the newly finished gymnasium. the East Clinton volleyball took Clermont Northeastern to the brink before falling in a thriller 25-13, 25-21, 17-25, 19-25, 12-15 Tuesday.

The SBAAC National Division defeat leaves the Astros at 7-9 overall and 4-4 in the division.

Clermont Northeastern is 9-1 and stays one game behind leader Williamsburg who is 8-0.

“This was a heartbreaker,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “The girls were excited about the new gym and had a lot of pressure on them to win. They played like a team the whole time and had one of their best games, but struggled to finish. We had more hitting errors than we usually do and we just lost our way a little bit, but I am very proud of them.”

Karsyn Jamison had 15 kills while Colie Murarescu led with eight blocks at the net. Emily Arnold and Cheyenne Reed combined for 28 set assists.

“Colie Murarescu had an amazing game defensively,” Sodini said. “Cheyenne and Emily did an amazing job setting and playing defense. Karsyn Jamison hit very well.”

SUMMARY

Sept 26, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Rockets 3, Astros 2

Emily Arnold 1 kill, 3 aces, 15 assists, 3 blocks, 13 digs

Taylor Barton 4 aces, 5 digs

Sydney Beiting 7 digs

Hadlie Clark 1 ace, 9 digs

Karsyn Jamison 15 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

Colie Murarescu 4 kills, 8 blocks

Cheyenne Reed 2 kills, 7 aces, 13 assists, 1 block, 14 digs

Abbi Reynolds 4 kills, 9 digs

Lauren Runyon 11 kills, 3 aces, 2 assists

Liz Schiff 3 aces, 1 assist, 12 digs