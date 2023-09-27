East Clinton wins home tennis finale 4-1 over WCH

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team closed the home portion of its schedule Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Washington Senior.

Top singles players Kailyn Mason and Molly Seabaugh partnered at first doubles and pulled off a 6-0, 6-0 win for the Astros, 9-5 on the year.

SUMMARY

Sept 26, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Astros 4, Blue Lions 1

Singles

1-Rylee Kempton defeated Jillian Frederick 6-4, 6-0

2-Stephanie Lambert was defeated by Kate Bailey 4-6, 2-6

3-Megan Hadley defeated Adysun Bartruff 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1-Kailyn Mason, Molly Seabaugh defeated Sam Dallmayer, Siddhi Patel 6-0, 6-0

2-Abigail Prater, Josi Balon defeated Gretchen Reed, Kendelle Woods 7-5, 6-3