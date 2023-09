EC junior varsity opens refinished gym with 2-1 win

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 25-12, 22-25, 25-22 Tuesday night in the newly refinished EC gym.

Coach Lorrie Arnold said Kaylee Terrell made “a spectacular” play to end the match as the crowd cheered and a “stunned” CNE team looked on.

“I couldn’t have been more proud of her at that moment; Kaylee is an excellent player who I value so much on the team,” Arnold said.

Team leaders were Makayla Seaman (3 kills), Kenzi Terrell (9 assists), Sarah Tate (6 digs) and Haley Carroll (20 passes)

SUMMARY

Sept 26, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Astros 2, Rockets 1

Taylor Brown 2 kills, 3 serves, 2 aces.

Haley Carroll 2 kills, 3 digs, 20 passes.

Kaylin Childers 2 kills, 1 block.

Makayla Seaman 3 kills, 10 serves, 8 aces, 3 digs.

Kiera Null 1 kill.

Taylynn Spurlock 1 kill, 1 assist, 6 serves, 3 aces.

Sarah Tate 1 kill, 7 serves, 3 aces, 6 digs, 3 passes.

Kaylee Terrell 1 kill, 1 assist, 5 serves, 2 digs, 7 passes.

Kenzi Terrell 1 kill, 9 assist, 10 serves, 2 aces, 8 passes.

Kylah Collins 1 pass.