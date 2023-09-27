Leadership Clinton recently toured several important county and historical locations, including this visit to the historic Murphy Theatre. Submitted photos Leadership Clinton recently toured several important county and historical locations, including this visit to the historic Murphy Theatre. Leadership Clinton also visited the History Center in Wilmington. Leadership Clinton also visited the History Center in Wilmington. After lunch, county commissioner Mike McCarty gave a tour to LC of the Clinton County Courthouse and the new County Administration Building at the Davids Drive location. This was the first tour provided to LC since all county offices were relocated to the new Davids Drive location. After lunch, county commissioner Mike McCarty gave a tour to LC of the Clinton County Courthouse and the new County Administration Building at the Davids Drive location. This was the first tour provided to LC since all county offices were relocated to the new Davids Drive location.

Last Thursday, Leadership Clinton toured several important county and historical locations.

The group began the day at the Historical Murphy Theatre where facilities manager, Terry Thompson, educated the group on the amazing history of the theatre. Thompson spoke about the countless improvements made to the theatre to not only preserve its history, but to modernize it as well.

Following the tour of the Murphy, the group then walked through the scenic City of Wilmington to the History Center. Here, the group met with executive director, Shelby Boatman, who spoke with LC about their efforts to educate and preserve our county’s history.

From there, the group walked to the Wilmington Friends Meeting House where they learned about the importance of Quakerism in Clinton County. LC’s Katie Terrell spoke about her experience pastoring a meeting house in a fellow community.

At noon, the class broke for lunch and met at, where else, the historical General Denver Hotel.

After lunch, commissioner Mike McCarty gave a tour to LC of the Clinton County Courthouse and the new County Administration Building at the Davids Drive location. This was the first tour provided to LC since all county offices were relocated to the new Davids Drive location.

McCarty said, “We felt that the courthouse needed to be a courthouse and not a house to all county offices. We believe things are, now, set up to only benefit Clinton County for the future and offer the best service to our residents.”

After touring the courthouse and the new administrative campus, the group went to its final location and toured the county jail where Colonel Prickett showed LC the ins and outs of what goes into running a safe and efficient facility.

At the end of the day, Reilly Hopkins, a Leadership Clinton class member, was asked about his thoughts on the day.

Hopkins said, “This has been an action-packed day to say the least. It has been awesome to learn about our county’s past, present, and future. We learned so much about what Clinton County has achieved, but also all the potential it has as well. Leaving class today, I think we all have taken away a greater appreciation for the individuals who are doing the actual groundwork to make this county what it is. I am energized and ready to go for the next class.”

Leadership Clinton’s next class is Oct. 19 for Agriculture and Environment Day.