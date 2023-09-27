Marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in August:

• Kevin Scott Matthias, 64, retired, and Kim Marie Matthias, 58, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Kristopher Darren Gauci, 33, business account manager, and Megan Nicole Haines, 30, unemployed, both of Clarksville.

• Logan Thomas Lish, 27, a repair specialist, and Morghan Kathleen Eades, 26, a HIM technician, both of Wilmington.

• Alexander Paul Henry, 29, who works in construction, and Alexandra Danielle Levine, 27, a banker, both of Wilmington.

• Patrick Charles Richardson, 32, of Blanchester, who works in maintenance, and Lauren Nicole Haines, 30, of Wilmington, an auto detailer.

• Jonathan David Thomas, 25, of Wilmington, who works in government connection, and Amanda Martins Loos, 39, a registered nurse, of Xenia.

• Cade Russell Huston, 24, a lineman, and Harley Danielle Henson, 22, a cashier, both of New Vienna.

• Michael Douglas Ledford, 30, who works in construction, and Brelee Elizabeth Arehart, 26, who works in home healthcare, both of Wilmington.

• Shane Edward Parks, 42, an asphalt foreman, and Sondra Lynn Ewing, 43, who is self-employed, both of New Vienna.

• Alex Daniel Pinkerton, 26, a robotics engineer, and Christina Dawn Ewing, 32, a quality specialist, both of Sabina.

• Dakota Craig McCollister, 22, a laborer, and Gracie Katherine Creager, 25, an ophthalmic technician, both of Blanchester.

• Nicholas Andrew Brannon, 31, an assistant director, and Katelyn Marie Young, 24, a licensed practicing nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Joel Justin Brown, 49, of Clarksville, a firefighter, and Crissie Lenora Williamson, 41, of Jamestown, who works in sales.

• Evan Paul-Anthony Pratt, 31, a quality professional, and Kyle Allen McCurdy, 30, a compliance specialist, both of Wilmington.

• James Axel Widen, 41, HVAC, and Cathy Lee Khalsa, 39, a homemaker, both of Sabina.

• Kainin Michael Heindel, 25, a technician, and Kassandra Leanna Stepp, 23, a dental assistant, both of Blanchester.

• Bruce Austin Bagshaw, 26, and Kylie Suzannah Thompson, 24, both self-employed and both of St. Petersburg, Florida.

• Anthony Dylan Taylor, 30, a mechanic, and Jessica Lynn Tincher, 40 a safety manager, both of Wilmington.

• Gordon Joseph Putnam, 40, a minister, and Ericka Marie Phillips, 34, a housekeeper, both of Wilmington.

• Donny Allan Sorlie, 28, who works in merchandising, and Darby Jasmine Trasser, 26, a clerk, both of Sabina.