WILMINGTON — Orange Frazer Press has announced the release of a new children’s book — “Mr. Poofy’s Puppy: Saving Cheetahs in Africa.”

“Mr. Poofy’s Puppy” is based on a real story that happened many years ago in Namibia, according to a news release. It is a fictionalized account of a story told by Cathryn Hilker, the Cincinnati Zoo’s infamous “cheetah lady.” This delightful story is intended primarily for children ages 5 to 8.

Mr. Poofy makes a living raising goats, sheep, and cows. His farm is surrounded by big open spaces, home to big cats—leopards, cheetahs, and lions. Even though he has built fences to protect his herds, Mr. Poofy loses a lot of animals to fast, hungry cheetahs. He fights back, only this means that he has to hurt other animals to save his own. The solution? A dog! The Cheetah Conservation Fund trains Anatolian Shepherds to be guard dogdog. Mr. Poofy’s experience inspired other farmers to try this solution, which has saved hundreds of cheetahs living in Africa.

Co-author Kathy Merchant shared their excitement about the book’s release: “I am thrilled to introduce ‘Mr. Poofy’s Puppy’ to young readers everywhere. This story is not only about bravery and loyalty but also the importance of cheetah conservation. I hope it brings joy and inspiration to children and their families as they read about Mr. Poofy and Puppy and their journey to friendship.”

In addition to Mr. Poofy’s Puppy, Merchant has published two books with a third in process. Co-author Dr. Elizabeth Brown is a retired pediatric physician who has lived and traveled around the world and loves to read and write. Illustrator Kevin Necessary is a comics journalist, editorial cartoonist, and illustrator for “My Best Friend Fiona.”

Author royalties will support cheetah conservation work at the Cincinnati Zoo and the Cheetah Conservation Fund.

Mr. Poofy’s Puppy is available for purchase ($22 retail) at https://www.orangefrazer.com/store/mr-poofys-puppy-saving-cheetahs-in-africa