Community Calendar

Silent Watch event to be held in Wilmington

Local residents are invited to participate in a meaningful event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Walnut and Main streets near the Clinton County Veterans Memorial. The event, known as “Silent Watch,” is organized every September to raise awareness for Veteran Suicide Awareness Month. During the Silent Watch, participants are asked to sign up for 20-minute shifts, during which they stand in silent vigil as a tribute to veterans and to draw attention to the issue of veteran suicide. To join this important initiative, please call (937) 382-3233 to sign up for your preferred time slot.

Healthy Halloween Senior Expo coming soon

The public is encouraged to attend the Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s annual popular event, Healthy Halloween Senior Expo, on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Doors open at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Free Business Bingo for the public starting at 2 p.m. There will be over 40 booths with local businesses from Highland, Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Brown counties providing valuable information and resources and tons of free give-a-ways and prizes. This event is free to attend. Lunch is available for purchase. Enjoy a live band, billiards tournament, free bingo, games and a costume contest, awarding prizes for first, second and third place. If you need a ride to the Expo, call FRS Transportation.

Hope House to present ‘A Night of Hope’

Wilmington Hope House will present “A Night of Hope” — with special guest Amy Riegel, of COHHIO, and music by Muse Cincinnati Women’s Choir — on Oct. 4 at the Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St. in Wilmington. Tickets are by donation. Social hour and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to the Wilmington Hope House.

Blan Booklovers set to meet

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5. The book the group will be discussing is “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Solvita Wilmington CMH regional blood drive upcoming

Support the fight against cancer and get a chance to win Rose Bowl tickets by donating at the Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) Wilmington community monthly blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 11 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System, 610 West Main St. in Wilmington. Make an appointment on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita Oct. 2 through Nov. 4 will receive the “Count on Me to Help Fight Cancer” t-shirt to wear with pride during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.