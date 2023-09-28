Wilmington’s Lisbon Smith

WILMINGTON — In a second straight five-set match, Wilmington rallied to beat Alter 25-20, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-9 Wednesday night at Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington was down 2-1 but came away with two straight sets to claim the match.

“Huge win,” WHS head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “The girls came out and took care of business. They did all the stuff that I asked them to do with taking away shots, covering certain hitters and keeping them on defense and us on offense.”

Wilmington is 10-5 on the year while Alter goes to 6-9. The Hurricane lost to Wayne in five sets on Monday.

“Probably one of my favorite matches to have coached with them because so many of these girls play club (volleyball) together and they are all close friends,” Reveal said.

Wilmington’s dynamic duo of Lisbon Smith and Brynn Bryant were lights out at the net, combining for 39 kills with only nine hitting errors. Bryant had 24 digs and Smith four blocks.

Aidynne Tippett led with 48 set assists and Lilly Trentman had 17 points.

SUMMARY

Sept 27, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Hurricane 3, Knights 2

Layla Reynolds 4 points 17 digs

Taija Walker 5 kills 3 blocks

Lilly Trentman 17 points 5 kills 1 ace 9 digs

Miyah Nance 12 points 7 kills 2 digs 3 blocks

Lauren Diels 1 kill 1 dig

Brynn Bryant 13 points 18 kills 2 assists 3 aces 24 digs

Aidynne Tippett 5 points 48 assists 18 digs

Lisbon Smith 9 points 21 kills 1 assist 3 aces 13 digs 4 blocks