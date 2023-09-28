Sheriff’s office determines threat made at EC Local Schools to be ‘non-credible’

SABINA — An alleged school threat made within the East Clinton Local School District on Wednesday prompted swift action from law enforcement and school officials, according to authorities.

The incident, which involved a potential verbal threat on Wednesday from one student to another, was reported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office determined the threat to be non-credible. East Clinton Local Schools responded to these developments with additional security measures in place this morning as a precautionary measure to ensure the well-being of all students and staff, according to district officials.

East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee said, “As a district, we are continuing to investigate, but the sheriff’s department deemed the threat as non-credible. Anyone is welcome to contact me with further questions.”

The East Clinton Local School District will continue to work closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation and ensure the ongoing safety of the school, Magee said. Students, parents, and staff are encouraged to report any concerns promptly to school authorities and the sheriff’s office to uphold the security and well-being of everyone within the district.