Blanchester and Williamsburg meet Friday night in Clermont County.

Williamsburg has been building for a season like this the past three years.

The Clermont County Wildcats went from 3 wins in 2020 to 6 to 8 and now this — a perfect 6-0 record and a No. 2 state ranking in the latest Associated Press football poll.

“Williamsburg is the real deal,” Blanchester head coach Justin Schmitz said. “Their roster is stacked with talented kids. Coach (Nick) Ayers is doing a fantastic job upholding the standard that coach (Chad) Ward set before him. They’re fast. They’re physical. JJ (Miller) is the best quarterback we’ve seen all season. He’s fast. He’s athletic. He can scramble and pick your defense apart quick. Their receivers do a great job of running routes and extending plays.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Abrams Stadium on the WHS campus.

Miller is a dynamic do-it-all player. He has passed for 1,833 yards and 27 touchdowns while running for a team-best 557 yards and six scores. He is also the team’s punting but that hasn’t been a taxing chore this season. ‘Burg has punted just two times this season.

Four receivers have caught 16 or more passes with Austin Elkins (23-533-7) and Pierce Ayers (23-642-9) leading the way. Ayers also leads a stout defense with three interceptions.

“This game definitely has a David versus Goliath feel to it,” Schmitz said. “They’ve been marching onto fields and calling for teams to fight with ‘em just like that giant from Gath. We’re embracing the underdog role this week. We’ve been quietly working to slay our lions and bears these last couple weeks. We understand the cause this week. We’ll bring our stones Friday night and be ready for the fight.”

RECORDS: Blanchester is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the SBAAC National Division. Williamsburg is 6-0 overall and 1-0 in league play.

RELATIVELY SPEAKING: Bryce Sipple will face off against cousins once removed Friday. Austin and Jayden Sipple are members of the Williamsburg football team.

FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH: The two teams have played one common opponent — Batavia. Blanchester won 35-20. Williamsburg won 46-12.

PLAYOFFS: Blanchester is currently No. 8 in the Div. V Region 20 playoff rankings. Williamsburg is No. 1 in Div. VI Region 24 with a big lead over second place Versailles.

SERIES: Blanchester holds a 24-17 lead in the all-time series against Williamsburg. In recent years, BHS won 50-32 (2022), 49-13 (2021), 42-0 (2020), 42-20 (2019), 49-7 (2018), 69-14 (20-17), 41-6 (2016). The last win for Williamsburg was in 2015, a 27-20 decision at BHS. Williamsburg won the first five matches, including the very first 41-12 to start the 1964 season.