Wilmington’s Aidynne Tippett and Taija Walker

WILMINGTON — Wilmington overpowered Clinton-Massie 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 Thursday at Fred Summers Court in SBAAC American Division volleyball.

The Hurricane goes to 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the American Division. Wilmington has won six of its last seven matches, the only loss being a 15-13 fifth set defeat to Wayne.

The Falcons are 4-11 overall and 0-7 in the American.

“We came out a little slow and struggled with our serving but we have had played two five-set matches this week and we were struggling getting our legs under us,” Wilmington coach Stephanie Reveal said. “So the next few days being off will help us with three big matches next week.”

Wilmington will play Eaton Monday, Western Brown Tuesday and Dayton Carroll Wednesday.

Taija Walker had seven of Wilmington’s 13 blocks at the net.

SUMMARY

Sept 28, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 3, Clinton-Massie 0

Miya Nance 1 point 5 kills 2 digs 1 block

Aidynne Tippett 4 points 30 assists 5 digs 2 blocks

Brynn Bryant 15 points 14 kills 2 assists 3 aces 14 digs

Lisbon Smith 3 points 8 kills 1 ace 11 digs 2 blocks

Layla Reynolds 3 points 1 assists 1 ace 15 digs

Taija Walker 1 kill 1 dig 7 blocks

Lilly Trentman 12 points 5 kills 1 ace 10 digs 1 block