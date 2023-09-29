Massie junior varsity wins over Wilmington at FSC

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity volleyball team defeated Wilmington Thursday night at Fred Summers Court.

Coach Aubrey Hoffman said, “Everything finally clicked and these played the game of their lives.”

Azlynn Green had eight kills and six serves. Hailey Swiger led CM with 10 serves. Brooklyn Beckett and Khloe Traud had nine serves each.

Traud had 15 digs and Liv Carpenter chipped in 11 digs. Heaven Werner totaled four kills while Peyton Owens and Bella Shivler had five passes and eight digs.