Week 7 Football Final: Williamsburg 40, Blanchester 34

WILLIAMSBURG — JJ Miller ran for three touchdowns and passed for three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Williamsburg to a wild 40-34 win Friday night over Blanchester.

Blanchester took the lead 34-32 with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter but Williamsburg went 65 yards in seven plays, Miller hooking up with Austin Elkins from 16 yards out to put WHS on top, 38-34. With the two-point conversion, Blanchester was down six.

On the first play from scrimmage following the touchdown, Blanchester was intercepted and the game the was over.

Miller’s performance (330 yards passing and 179 yards rushing) spoiled an equally impressive performance from Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple, who ran for 146 yards and two scores while passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

This story will be updated.

SUMMARY

Sept 29, 2023

@Abrams Stadium

Williamsburg 40, Blanchester 34

First Quarter

B: Bryce Sipple 10 yard run (Conversion failed) 4:28

W: JJ Miller 63 yard run (Shouse PAT) 4:14

Second Quarter

W: JJ Miller 4 yard run (Conversion failed) 11:50

B: Austin Dick 22 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (Sipple run) 3:14

B: Austin Dick 7 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (Sipple run) 0:30

W: Alex Ervin 27 yard pass from JJ Miller (Conversion failed) 0:00

Third Quarter

B: Bryce Sipple 43 yard run (PAT failed) 10:43

W: JJ Miller 40 yard run (Conversion failed) 0:15

Fourth Quarter

W: Pierce Ayers 27 yard pass from JJ Miller (Conversion failed) 9:54

B: Sebastian Smith 8 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (Conversion failed) 5:40

W: Austin Elkins 16 yard pass from JJ Miller (Miller pass to Day) 1:36