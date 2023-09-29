Week 7 Football Final: Wilmington 32, Batavia 7

BATAVIA — Wilmington took care of business Friday, posting a 32-7 win over Batavia at Holman Stadium in SBAAC American Division football action.

The win lifts the Hurricane to 5-2 on the year and evens their mark at 1-1 against American Division foes.

Batavia drops to 2-5 overall, 0-2 in the American.

Aiden Price ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the win.

The Wilmington defense held Batavia scoreless until late in the against the Bulldogs.

SUMMARY

Sept 29, 2023

@Holman Stadium

Wilmington 32, Batavia 7

SCORING

First Quarter

W: Caydn Denniston 20 yard run (Jonathan Custis PAT) 0:42

Second Quarter

W: Michael Brown Jr 22 yard pass from Aiden Price (Caydn Denniston run) 10:23

W: Caydn Denniston TD run (Jonathan Custis PAT) 7:52

W: Aiden Price 37 yard run (Jonathan Custis PAT) 1:24

Third Quarter

W: Aiden Price TD run (Jonathan Custis PAT) 3:33

Fourth Quarter

B: Touchdown (PAT good)