Seabaugh wins Blue Lion Invitational girls race

WASHINGTON CH — Molly Seabaugh took over the race in the final mile and won at the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday in Fayette County.

Seabaugh finished in 21:02.44 while teammate Kaylyn Deaton was fifth in 21:12.73.

On the boys side, Jackson Seabaugh was the first Astro to cross the line, placing 23rd in a personal best time of 19:42.23.

SUMMARY

Sept 30 2023

Blue Lion Invitational

@Washington Court House

Boys 5K Results

(1) Corbin Winkle, Hills, 16:51.5

(23) Jackson Seabaugh, EC 19:42.23 PR

(30) Landen Kaun, EC 20:01.76 PR

(39) Dylan Arnold, EC 20:47.12

(41) Nick Gates, EC 20:56.75

(51) Jacob George, EC 21:33.2

(67) Colton Brockman, EC 23:25.63

(83) Elyon Hackmann, EC 26:13.33

(96) Max Gulley, EC 30:08.51 PR

Girls 5K Results

(1) Molly Seabaugh, EC 21:02.44

(5) Kaylyn Deaton, EC 22:12.73

(20) Isabella Eckardt, EC 28:00.93

Boys 3K Results

(1) Alexander Read, Hills 11:38.52

Girls 3K Results

(1) Gabriella Maranzana, Bishop Flaget 12:15.27