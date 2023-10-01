Seabaugh wins Blue Lion Invitational girls race

WASHINGTON CH — Molly Seabaugh took over the race in the final mile and won at the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday in Fayette County.
Seabaugh finished in 21:02.44 while teammate Kaylyn Deaton was fifth in 21:12.73.
On the boys side, Jackson Seabaugh was the first Astro to cross the line, placing 23rd in a personal best time of 19:42.23.
SUMMARY
Sept 30 2023
Blue Lion Invitational
@Washington Court House
Boys 5K Results
(1) Corbin Winkle, Hills, 16:51.5
(23) Jackson Seabaugh, EC 19:42.23 PR
(30) Landen Kaun, EC 20:01.76 PR
(39) Dylan Arnold, EC 20:47.12
(41) Nick Gates, EC 20:56.75
(51) Jacob George, EC 21:33.2
(67) Colton Brockman, EC 23:25.63
(83) Elyon Hackmann, EC 26:13.33
(96) Max Gulley, EC 30:08.51 PR
Girls 5K Results
(1) Molly Seabaugh, EC 21:02.44
(5) Kaylyn Deaton, EC 22:12.73
(20) Isabella Eckardt, EC 28:00.93
Boys 3K Results
(1) Alexander Read, Hills 11:38.52
Girls 3K Results
(1) Gabriella Maranzana, Bishop Flaget 12:15.27