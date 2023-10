Eagles soar in 3-0 win over Hurricane

EATON — Wilmington dropped a three-set non-league match Monday to Eaton 22-25, 13-25, 24-26.

“We just came out flat,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Everything we did right last week just wasn’t there (Monday night). We have to regroup and be ready for Western Brown (Tuesday).”

The Hurricane is 11-6. The Eagles are 12-6.

WHS leaders were Brynn Bryant (17 kills, 11 digs), Aidynne Tippett (23 assists, 6 points), Taija Walker (2 blocks), Miya Nance (2 blocks) and Layla Reynolds (6 points).

SUMMARY

Oct 2, 2023

@Eaton High School

Eagles 3, Hurricane 0

Miya Nance 3 kills 1 assist 3 digs 2 blocks 2 points

Lauren Diels 1 kill

Aidynne Tippett 23 assists 6 digs 6 points

Brynn Bryant 17 kills 1 assist 1 ace 11 digs 1 block 4 points

Lisbon Smith 7 kills 1 assist 1 ace 6 digs 1 block 3 points

Layla Reynolds 12 digs 6 points

Taija Walker 2 kills 2 blocks

Lilly Trentman 2 kills 1 assist 9 digs 4 points.