The “Hero Quilt” Committee had a busy day on Tuesday, Sept. 5. First, they went to the home of Vietnam veteran, Paul Fear, to present a much deserved quilt and then later, the Post 49 American Legion Riders for their meeting. Pictured are Charlie Shoemaker, Paul Fear and Jack Rose.
Submitted photos
Jack Rose, Denny Hasz and Charlie Shoemaker.
Jack Rose, Steve Powell and Charlie Shoemaker.
Jack Rose, Brady Stevens and Charlie Shoemaker
