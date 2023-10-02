Local Republicans to host Issue 1 public forum

The Clinton County Republican Party is hosting an Issue 1 public forum on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St. in the Moyer Room. Host speaker will be Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou. There will also be a member of the Dayton Right to Life, Constitutional lawyer and other state representatives.

Rural Water Services Council to hold business meeting

Rural Water Services Council will be holding its annual business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Rd, Wilmington. For additional information, contact Joseph Pheil, executive director of Ohio Rural Water Association, at (800) 589-7985.