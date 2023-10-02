WHS boys, girls golf seasons end at sectionals

The Wilmington High School boys and girls golf seasons came to an end Monday in sectional tournament play.

The boys were at the Division I tournament at Yankee Trace Golf Course. Wilmington was led by Tommy Halloran who had an 86 (47-39).

Corrick DeBoard shot 93 (45-48) while Landon Mellinger had 97 (41-56). Braydon Black had a 103 (54-49) and Patrick Tucker came in with 124 (64-60).

The top teams advancing were Springboro, coached by WHS grad Justin Martin, Oakwood, Centerville and Fairmont.

The top four individuals advancing were Braylen Haney of Wayne (70), Aiden Standifer of Franklin (74), Peyton Lawley of Lebanon (81) and Sam Strawser of Lebanon (82).

In the girls Division I event at Hamilton Elks Golf Course, Wilmington had three players scoring with Kylie Fisher posting the low round of 126 (63-63).

Abi Earley had a 141 (76-65) and Reagen Reese posted a 142 (73-69).

The top four teams advancing to the district were Springboro, Ursuline Academy, Mt Notre Dame and Lakota West.

The four qualifying individuals not on qualifying teams were Lauryn Lambert (82) of Mercy McAuley, Jenna Lynch (85) of Little Miami, Norah Zellen (85) of Turpin and Anna Sievers (88) of Turpin.