WHS tennis closes season at Centerville sectional

CENTERVILLE — The Wilmington High School tennis season ended Monday at the Division II Centerville Sectional tournament.

Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday finished the season with 22 wins and advanced to the quarterfinal round. Holliday and Wheeler won against Preble Shawnee and Northridge but lost to No. 2 Alter.

In that final match, WHS head coach Doug Cooper said, the WHS duo was a game point away from 3-2 match but Alter slammed the door.

“They’ve had a great season,” Cooper said. “Last year, they won 17 matches. This year they again made it to the sectional quarterfinals but they also earned first team All-SBAAC and picked up a win against the league champs.

“That’s the first doubles team I’ve had make the (sectional) quarterfinals two years in a row.”

Josie Heys and Elena Gatti also advanced to the quarterfinals in the doubles bracket. Heys and Gatti defeated teams from Greeneview and Northridge before falling to No. 1 Oakwood.

“Joe wrapped up an outstanding senior season,” Cooper said. “She had 18 wins, made second team all-conference and even picked up a win at singles earlier this season.”

Layna Holmes, Reagan Henry and Sofia Castillo played in the singles bracket.

“As a team, we made quite a leap from last year’s fourth-place finish in the league and no one making first team all-conference,” Cooper said. “This year, we have three. Layna had quite a season at first singles with 17 wins and first team all-conference honors. Reagan, Josie, and Elena made second team all-conference. We played a challenging schedule and the players responded by getting better and better as the season went on. It was definitely a year of growth for us. We finished 12-8 (8-2) which is much more in line with what we expect. These players really worked hard in the off season, and they were able to restore our usual place among leaders in the league and played a great sectional tournament. I’m really proud of what they’ve accomplished and I’m really excited to see how far this team can go next season.”