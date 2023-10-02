Wildcats prep for sectional with tough match against Western Brown

BLANCHESTER — In the final regular season match of the season, Blanchester was defeated by Western Brown 4-1 as the Wildcats prepare for Tuesday’s sectional tournament.

Lilly Bates, who won 14 matches this season, and Katelyn Toles, who won 16 matches, were paired at first doubles and came out on top 6-2, 6-0.

“Lilly mentioned to me when she came off the court after Coaches Classic that she and Katelyn had talked about playing a match together,” BHS head coach Matt Sexton said. “So since this was our last regular season match, it was a good day to do that. They played nearly flawless tennis and had a lot of fun doing it.

“Our singles competed well against Western Brown’s regular singles lineup. I thought we did a lot of good things at all three spots. Second doubles lost a nailbiter that could have gone either way. The reserve players all played very well. It was a great way to finish the regular season.”

Blanchester will play 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Division II sectional at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

SUMMARY

Monday, Oct. 2, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Western Brown 4, Blanchester 1

Records: Western Brown 11-7; Blanchester 10-8

Singles

1: Jordyn Lucas (WB) d. Lydia Siler 6-1, 6-3

2: Shyla Burson (WB) d. Taylor Baker 6-3, 6-1

3: Emily Young (WB) d. Breanna Weldon 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

1: Lilly Bates, Katelyn Toles (B) d. Ella Clifton, Carlee Ware 6-2, 6-0

2: Jasmine Ashbrook, Eve Wylie (WB) d. Greta Quigley, Gracie Kaehler 7-6(1), 7-6(1)

Reserve

Blanchester 3, Western Brown 1

Singles

1: Ryan Maines won 8-3

2: Hannah Perry lost 0-8

3: Abby Thomas won 8-4

Doubles

1: Maddie Taylor, Sydney Woodall won 8-4

2: Jenna Pelosi, Grace Jones led 7-5, suspended