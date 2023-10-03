Council member Tyler McCollister giving comments from the public comment podium at a previous Blanchester council meeting. Archive photo

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester Village Council member has resigned from his seat.

Effective last Thursday, Tyler McCollister resigned from council. Attempts by the News Journal to reach McCollister for comment as to why he resigned were not immediately returned.

Blanchester Mayor John Carman told the News Journal he accepted McCollister’s letter of resignation on Thursday and will be accepting letters of intent for those interested in the vacant position. Anyone interested has until this Friday. The letters have to be submitted to the mayor’s office via the office administrator until closing time (4 p.m.) on Friday.

McCollister was first appointed after the 2015 council election — where only two seats were up but only person filed to run. McCollister lost in 2017, but was elected in 2021, receiving the second most votes in the five-way race for Blanchester’s four seats.

