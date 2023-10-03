East Clinton aces Cardinals in 3-0 volleyball victory East Clinton aces Cardinals in 3-0 volleyball victory

LEES CREEK — East Clinton had little trouble in knocking off Felicity 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 Monday night in SBAAC National Division play.

The Astros served up 27 aces with just eight serving errors against the Cardinals.

“The girls played Astro volleyball,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “They played as a team.”

East Clinton is 7-11 overall and 5-4 in the National Division.

Felicity is 0-10 in league play.

Cheyenne Reed had seven aces, Emily Arnold six, Karsyn Jamison four and Abbi Reynolds four.

SUMMARY

Oct 2, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Astros 3, Cardinals 0

Emily Arnold 1 kill 8 assists 6 aces 5 digs

Taylor Barton 2 aces 2 digs

Sydney Beiting 2 digs

Hadlie Carlk 1 ace 4 digs

Karsyn Jamison 5 kills 4 aces 1 dig

Colie Murarescu 2 kills 2 blocks

Cheyenne Reed 7 assists 7 aces

Abbi Reynolds 5 kills 4 aces 1 dig

Lauren Runyon 7 kills 1 ace 3 digs

Liz Schiff 2 aces 4 digs

Makayla Seaman 3 assists 1 block

Sahara Tate 1 dig