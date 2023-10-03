East Clinton aces Cardinals in 3-0 volleyball victory

LEES CREEK — East Clinton had little trouble in knocking off Felicity 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 Monday night in SBAAC National Division play.
The Astros served up 27 aces with just eight serving errors against the Cardinals.
“The girls played Astro volleyball,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “They played as a team.”
East Clinton is 7-11 overall and 5-4 in the National Division.
Felicity is 0-10 in league play.
Cheyenne Reed had seven aces, Emily Arnold six, Karsyn Jamison four and Abbi Reynolds four.
SUMMARY
Oct 2, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Astros 3, Cardinals 0
Emily Arnold 1 kill 8 assists 6 aces 5 digs
Taylor Barton 2 aces 2 digs
Sydney Beiting 2 digs
Hadlie Carlk 1 ace 4 digs
Karsyn Jamison 5 kills 4 aces 1 dig
Colie Murarescu 2 kills 2 blocks
Cheyenne Reed 7 assists 7 aces
Abbi Reynolds 5 kills 4 aces 1 dig
Lauren Runyon 7 kills 1 ace 3 digs
Liz Schiff 2 aces 4 digs
Makayla Seaman 3 assists 1 block
Sahara Tate 1 dig