EC junior varsity clips Cardinals in two

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-12, 25-22 Monday night.

Sahara Tate and Kenzi Terrell had five aces each to lead the Astros.

Coach Lorrie Arnold said tonight’s match against Blanchester is the team’s annual Volley for the Cure match with Kathy Wilson being honored.

SUMMARY

Oct 2, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Astros 2, Cardinals 0

Carla Hurtado 4 serves, 3 aces.

Haley Carroll 2 digs.

Kaylin Childers 3 kills, 1 assist, 3 serves.

Keira Null 6 serves, 2 aces.

Makayla Seaman 2 kills, 5 serves, 4 aces.

Sahara Tate 1 kill, 8 serves, 5 aces, 2 digs.

Kaylee Terrell 1 kill, 1 serve, 1 ace.

Kenzi Terrell 6 assists, 7 serves, 5 aces.