Felicity posts 3-2 win over Blanchester girls soccer

FELICITY — Blanchester was defeated by Felicity 3-2 Monday in SBAAC National Division girls soccer action.

Hailee Harris and Laylla Sears scored goals for BHS while Macey Waldron notched an assist.

Karlee Tipton was in goal and made four saves.

The Wildcats drop to 1-13 overall, 0-9 in National Division play. The Cardinals are 5-7-1 overall, 2-6 in league play.